wrestling / News
WWE News: Robert Roode & Superstars Take Part in World Cup 2022 Photo Shoot, Superstar Imitate Their Favorite Baseball Player Stances, Shayna Baszler Unboxing on UUDD
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars took part in a World Cup-themed photoshoot. You can check out the full gallery RIGHT HERE. Robert Roode was also in the photo shoot and he appeared to be in front of a SmackDown background.
#USMNT TIME. 🇺🇸#WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/MPay0DjqxQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022
– The WWE roster imitated their favorite baseball player stances:
Which Superstar imitated their favorite baseball players’ stance the best? ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/SId43VJtns
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022
– Shayna Baszler took part in an unboxing video on UpUpDownDown for Warhammer 40K: Darktide:
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
- Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Mandy Rose Posing in One Piece Swimsuit, Maxxine Dupris, Raquel Rodriguez Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week