WWE News: Robert Stone Reveals His Favorite Match Stipulation, Full Edge vs. Batista Match Video

– Robert Stone responded to the WWE on FOX Twitter account asking fans what the best match stipulation in WWE is. Robert Stone later wrote in reply, “An if you lose you join the #RobertStoneBrand match.” You can view that exchange below.

The best stipulation match in @WWE is: — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 5, 2020

An if you lose you join the #RobertStoneBrand match. — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 5, 2020

– WWE released a full Edge vs. Batista match video for the World Heavyweight Title from One Night Stand 2007. You can view he full match in the player below.