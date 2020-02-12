wrestling / News

WWE News: Robert Stone Says He And Chelsea Green Will Speak On NXT Tonight, Tegan Nox Was Backstage At RAW, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chelsea Green Robert Stone WWE NXT

– Robert Stone revealed on Twitter that he and his client Chelsea Green will talk on tonight’s episode of NXT.

PWInsider reports that Tegan Nox was backstage at Monday’s episode of RAW.

– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Sheamus and Roman Reigns as special guests.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Robert Stone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading