WWE News: Robert Stone Says He And Chelsea Green Will Speak On NXT Tonight, Tegan Nox Was Backstage At RAW, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump
February 12, 2020
– Robert Stone revealed on Twitter that he and his client Chelsea Green will talk on tonight’s episode of NXT.
TONIGHT. We speak. pic.twitter.com/ngW1vGJ2Lf
— #TheRobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) February 12, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Tegan Nox was backstage at Monday’s episode of RAW.
– Next week’s episode of The Bump will feature Sheamus and Roman Reigns as special guests.
Next week we've got @WWESheamus and…
wait for it…
wait for it…
wait for it…@WWERomanReigns! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/woJAbZB0zf
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 12, 2020
