WWE News: Robert Stone Says Hurt Ankle Kept Chelsea Green From Winning Last Night, Preview Clip For Total Bellas, Aleister Black Trains

– During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Io Shirai won a ladder match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship. One of the women who didn’t win was Chelsea Green. According to her manager Robert Stone, she had a very good reason for losing.

He wrote: “The reality is this. If @ImChelseaGreen did not hurt her ankle which CLEARLY she did. She would have won that match… Also the fact that two women physically abused me for NO reason will not be over looked. #RobertStoneBrand #takeover”

– Aleister Black has posted a new training video online.

– E! has shared a preview clip for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: