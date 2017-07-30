 

WWE News: The Rock Appears at UFC 214, Cena Advertised For No Mercy

July 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Rock appeared at UFC 214 on Saturday night. The Great One appeared on camera at the UFC PPV event and appeared with new women’s featherweight champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino in a picture posted to Justino’s Twitter:

– John Cena is currently advertised for No Mercy. The Raw-branded PPV takes place in Los Angeles on September 24th. Cena would be, if he does appear, making his first Raw PPV appearance since last year. Also advertised for the event is Brock Lesnar.

