WWE News: Rock Appears In Video at Warrior Games, Naomi Shares Backstage Pic
June 3, 2018 | Posted by
– The Rock appeared during the opening ceremony of the Warrior Games to motivate the contestants. You can see a picture from the video below:
A special Opening Ceremony message from @TheRock to our #WarriorGames athletes: “Blood and sweat you give. Respect you earn.” pic.twitter.com/T4jIqcWHMh
— Warrior Games (@warriorgames) June 3, 2018
– Naomi posted the following pic from backstage at WWE’s house show in Waco, Texas:
#WWEWaco y’all were ALL THAT! thanks for glowing with ya girl pic.twitter.com/cYoVtABDhQ
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 3, 2018