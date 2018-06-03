Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Rock Appears In Video at Warrior Games, Naomi Shares Backstage Pic

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Hero

– The Rock appeared during the opening ceremony of the Warrior Games to motivate the contestants. You can see a picture from the video below:

– Naomi posted the following pic from backstage at WWE’s house show in Waco, Texas:

article topics :

Naomi, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading