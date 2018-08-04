WWE News: The Rock On Being The Biggest Hollywood Star In China, Kurt Angle Hosts Facebook Q&A, Xia Brookside Prepares For Mae Young Classic

– CBC wrote an article about The Rock becoming the biggest Hollywood star in China. The Rock himself spoke on his success on Instagram:

– Kurt Angle hosted a Q&A on Facebook today. Here are highlights:

On Finn Balor getting a championship opportunity soon: “Soon. I think the company wanted to see how durable he was. He’s ready now.”

On which of his former TNA friends he would want to wrestle in WWE: “Joe, Roode, or AJ. I’ve always felt that those 3 were the best of the best. I hope I get another crack at all of them!”

On getting another championship opportunity himself in the future: “I hope so. That’s up to the powers that be. I’m healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on.”

On the absence of John Cena since WrestleMania: “I don’t know [where he is]. I think he had a couple of TV shows and movies he was working on. Don’t forget how consistent John was for 15 years. If he’s taking a break from WWE he deserves it.”

– WWE has posted a video of Xia Brookside talking about her role in the Mae Young Classic.