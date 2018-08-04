wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock On Being The Biggest Hollywood Star In China, Kurt Angle Hosts Facebook Q&A, Xia Brookside Prepares For Mae Young Classic
– CBC wrote an article about The Rock becoming the biggest Hollywood star in China. The Rock himself spoke on his success on Instagram:
Smart biz piece on my strong relationship with CHINA & it’s audience. Started to build our equity of trust 10+ years ago. From our films to our @UnderArmour launches to our future build outs. Everything I do is considered – no action is ever by accident. Sometimes you find success and sometimes you don’t, but my satisfaction is knowing I’ll always control my effort with my own two hands. Forward thinking always wins the long term game my friends. @SevenBucksProd @sevenbuckscr
– Kurt Angle hosted a Q&A on Facebook today. Here are highlights:
On Finn Balor getting a championship opportunity soon: “Soon. I think the company wanted to see how durable he was. He’s ready now.”
On which of his former TNA friends he would want to wrestle in WWE: “Joe, Roode, or AJ. I’ve always felt that those 3 were the best of the best. I hope I get another crack at all of them!”
On getting another championship opportunity himself in the future: “I hope so. That’s up to the powers that be. I’m healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on.”
On the absence of John Cena since WrestleMania: “I don’t know [where he is]. I think he had a couple of TV shows and movies he was working on. Don’t forget how consistent John was for 15 years. If he’s taking a break from WWE he deserves it.”
– WWE has posted a video of Xia Brookside talking about her role in the Mae Young Classic.