WWE News: Rock Comments on NFL Star Doing People’s Elbow, Noelle Foley Visits the Zoo, Sting Shows Off Memorabilia
– Above, Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, recorded her trip to the Wisconsin Dells Zoo.
Heart stoppin’, elbow droppin’.. @ShowtimeTate brings the dangerously exposed elbow to the pigskin today. 👏🏾👍🏾👊🏾 #PeoplesElbow @NFL https://t.co/ZLAmJigvDl
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2017
– Noelle Foley shared a new video, in which she visits the Wisconsin Dells Zoo:
– Sting posted the following video to Twitter in which he shows off some of his old memorabilia. It includes a never-used “Surfer” Sting Halloween costume and more:
What do you guys think? 🦂 pic.twitter.com/1kg6tF5KIN
— Sting (@Sting) October 15, 2017