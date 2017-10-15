 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Rock Comments on NFL Star Doing People’s Elbow, Noelle Foley Visits the Zoo, Sting Shows Off Memorabilia

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– Above, Mick Foley’s daughter, Noelle Foley, recorded her trip to the Wisconsing a People’s Elbow impression after after scoring a touchdown. The post is below:

– Noelle Foley shared a new video, in which she visits the Wisconsin Dells Zoo:

– Sting posted the following video to Twitter in which he shows off some of his old memorabilia. It includes a never-used “Surfer” Sting Halloween costume and more:

article topics :

Noelle Foley, Sting, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading