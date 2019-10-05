WWE News: Rock Comments on His Smackdown Return, Firefly Funhouse Segment From Smackdown

– The Rock appeared in a WWE video backstage discussing his return on tonight’s show. Talking about his appearance in the opening segment, Rock said that it felt great to be home and that he’s proud of the company for being live on FOX. He added that he was particularly happy for the WWE roster for getting another great opportunity tonight, then joked about the amount of time he took up with the opening segment.

– Here is the latest Firefly Funhouse segment that aired on Smackdown, with Bray Wyatt pitting Ramblin’ Rabbit and Mercy the Buzzard against each other inside the cell. It didn’t turn out well for Ramblin’, as most things don’t: