WWE News: The Rock’s Disney+ Series Returns For Back Half, Stock Closes Up

August 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Rock’s Disney+ series Behind the Attraction has retuned for the second half of its run. The second half of the 10-episode series is now available, with episodes on the following attractions:

* “The Castles”
* “Disneyland Hotel”
* “It’s a Small World”
* “Trains, Trams, and Monorails”
* “Hall of Presidents”

The first five episodes looked at the Jungle Cruise ride, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Space Mountain.

– WWE’s stock closed at $50.21 on Wednesday, up $0.19 (0.38%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.11% on the day.

