WWE News: The Rock Helps Hype MTV Movie Awards, Kurt Angle Seeking WWE ‘Milk & Cookies’ Bars

– The Rock posted to Twitter to help promote the MTV Movie & TV Awards in response to questions from host Tiffany Hadish. You can see Rock’s post below, where he gives Hadish a show of support to her as she prepares to host the June 18th event:

I got you @TiffanyHaddish! Yes, the secret password to our secret society MTV-inati, is “@KevinHart4real is shorter than my cat”.

Love ya and kick ass hosting the show! It’s a BLAST 🤟🏾👊🏾#MTVAwards. https://t.co/zHtx9I1lp5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2018

– Kurt Angle posted to Instagram in search of WWE’s MilkOMania And Cookies Bars: