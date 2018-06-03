Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Helps Hype MTV Movie Awards, Kurt Angle Seeking WWE ‘Milk & Cookies’ Bars

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rock’s The Rock Ballers Dwayne Johnson Rolling Stone

– The Rock posted to Twitter to help promote the MTV Movie & TV Awards in response to questions from host Tiffany Hadish. You can see Rock’s post below, where he gives Hadish a show of support to her as she prepares to host the June 18th event:

– Kurt Angle posted to Instagram in search of WWE’s MilkOMania And Cookies Bars:

I want some of these please! Where can I get them? Anybody know?#MilkOManiaAndCookiesBar

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on

