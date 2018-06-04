Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Rock Hypes Up Fast & Furious Spinoff, The B-Team Gets New Shirt

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fast and Furious Jason Statham Rock Lucas Hobbs Deckard Shaw

– In a post on Instagram, The Rock hyped up the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff called Hobbs & Shaw, which will co-star Jason Statham. David Leitch (Deadpool 2) will direct.

– WWE has released a new t-shirt for The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) that reads: “B Stands 4 Best.”

