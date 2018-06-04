wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Hypes Up Fast & Furious Spinoff, The B-Team Gets New Shirt
– In a post on Instagram, The Rock hyped up the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff called Hobbs & Shaw, which will co-star Jason Statham. David Leitch (Deadpool 2) will direct.
Sunday shakas and scripts. Reading our new Fast & Furious spin-off, titled HOBBS & SHAW w/ my dude @jasonstatham and a few surprise casting announcements coming soon. Director, @davidmleitch (directed DEADPOOL2) has a sharp/cool vision and tone for our movie and our writer, Chris Morgan is turning in inspired work. Good to see our franchise evolve and grow. Helluva fun ride – this one’s for the fans. THANK YOU to our entire hard working production crew putting in the hard work to make something great. Mahalo and see you soon! Hobbs 🤙🏾
– WWE has released a new t-shirt for The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) that reads: “B Stands 4 Best.”