WWE News: The Rock Hypes New Film With Gal Gadot, Shinsuke Nakamura Surfs With a Bird

– The Rock posted to Twitter to hype his new film Red Notice, which will pair him with Gal Gadot. You can see the posts below in which the actor and WWE star talks about the bidding war to acqauire the rights to the film and promises another casting announcement to come:

Cool to feel the early buzz about RED NOTICE – an international heist thriller with myself and my darlin’ friend @GalGadot. And we have a certain handsome SOB we still have to cast making it quite the trifecta. @RawsonThurber to write and direct. 🙏🏾👊🏾https://t.co/6svppPNJtZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 16, 2018

🙏🏾 Much mahalo for this crazy fun buzz. RED NOTICE was the pitch that created a huge bidding war, eventually becoming one of the biggest sales in Hollywood history. The fun pressure – it better not suck 👀 😂 @RawsonThurber @beauflynn @hhgarcia41 https://t.co/53bq6vqAGs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 16, 2018

– Shinsuka Nakamura posted the following image to Instagram of him surfing in Florida at New Smyrna Beach: