WWE News: The Rock Hypes New Film With Gal Gadot, Shinsuke Nakamura Surfs With a Bird

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson San Andreas

– The Rock posted to Twitter to hype his new film Red Notice, which will pair him with Gal Gadot. You can see the posts below in which the actor and WWE star talks about the bidding war to acqauire the rights to the film and promises another casting announcement to come:

– Shinsuka Nakamura posted the following image to Instagram of him surfing in Florida at New Smyrna Beach:

Surfing with a bird

A post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura (@shinsukenakamura) on

