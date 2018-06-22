WWE News: Rock Nominated For Teen Choice Awards, Goldust Celebrates Wedding Anniversary, Edge Reflects on Debut

– The Rock posted to Twitter thanking fans for his five nominatrons for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. You can see his post below. The WWE alum is nominated in the following categories:

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (Rampage as Davis Okoye)

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as Smolder Bravestone)

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (Rampage)

Choice Comedy Movie (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Choice Instagrammer

– Goldust posted a new picture to Instagram of him and his wife celebrating their anniversary at Steiner Ranch Steaks in Austin, Texas:

– Edge also posted to Twitter to reflect on his WWE debut twenty years ago today: