WWE News: Rock Nominated For Teen Choice Awards, Goldust Celebrates Wedding Anniversary, Edge Reflects on Debut
– The Rock posted to Twitter thanking fans for his five nominatrons for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. You can see his post below. The WWE alum is nominated in the following categories:
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (Rampage as Davis Okoye)
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as Smolder Bravestone)
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (Rampage)
Choice Comedy Movie (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Choice Instagrammer
Wow FIVE #TeenChoice2018 NODS. THANK Y’ALL so very much. Grateful to have the greatest fans on the planet. Vote now and thank ya for rockin’ w me 🤙🏾#ChoiceComedyMovie#ChoiceComedyMovieActor#ChoiceSciFiMovie#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor#ChoiceInstagrammer https://t.co/LcjC1IC1FB pic.twitter.com/Fc7zkJyzHw
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 23, 2018
– Goldust posted a new picture to Instagram of him and his wife celebrating their anniversary at Steiner Ranch Steaks in Austin, Texas:
Thanks @Steiner_Steaks #ATX FOR AN AWESOME anniversary dinner with my baby! @gypsy4bigd #steak #love #anniversary pic.twitter.com/6SEtFCz8CL
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 23, 2018
– Edge also posted to Twitter to reflect on his WWE debut twenty years ago today:
Thanks to some fine folks on Twitter for reminding that 20 years ago today this young, hungry, hairy, guyliner wearing kid debuted on @WWE television. pic.twitter.com/PK1KvqmFAr
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 23, 2018