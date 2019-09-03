wrestling / News

WWE News: Rock Posts Photos From Wedding, Stock Down

September 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson Titan Games

– The Rock took to social media this week to share some photos from his marriage last month. The WWE alum and Hollywood star wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on August 18th. You can see his pics below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $69.37, down $2.06 (2.88%) from Monday’s closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.08% on the day.

