WWE News: Rock Posts Photos From Wedding, Stock Down
September 3, 2019 | Posted by
– The Rock took to social media this week to share some photos from his marriage last month. The WWE alum and Hollywood star wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on August 18th. You can see his pics below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $69.37, down $2.06 (2.88%) from Monday’s closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.08% on the day.
