WWE News: Rock Promotes New Under Armour Collection, Kid Gives School Presentation on Asuka, Stock Down
– The Rock has shared a new promo for his Chase Greatness Collection with Under Armour. You can check it out below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $35.90 on Thursday, down $0.40 (1.1%) from the previous closing price.
– WWE fan Steve Sauselein’s video of his daughter giving Women’s History Month presentation on Asuka and her Royal Rumble victory has gone viral. You can see the video below:
