WWE News: Rock Responds to Sting Fan Poll, Nikki Bella Dancing to Pixar Song This Week

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rock WrestleMania 32

– The Rock posted to Twitter replying to a question by Sting asking fans about their favorite era of his. You can see Sting’s post and Rock’s response below:

– Nikki Bella will dance to a Pixar song on Dancing With the Stars this week. The WWE star noted on Instagram that she and Artem Chigvintsev will dance to “Seize Your Moment” from the upcoming Coco, as this week has a Disney movie song theme:

