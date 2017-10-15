WWE News: Rock Responds to Sting Fan Poll, Nikki Bella Dancing to Pixar Song This Week

– The Rock posted to Twitter replying to a question by Sting asking fans about their favorite era of his. You can see Sting’s post and Rock’s response below:

What do you guys think? 🦂 pic.twitter.com/1kg6tF5KIN — Sting (@Sting) October 15, 2017

My fav hands down – 1988/89 Sting. “Every man’s nightmare” 🦂 https://t.co/kGcBboVW24 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2017

– Nikki Bella will dance to a Pixar song on Dancing With the Stars this week. The WWE star noted on Instagram that she and Artem Chigvintsev will dance to “Seize Your Moment” from the upcoming Coco, as this week has a Disney movie song theme: