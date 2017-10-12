 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Set For LA Comic-Con Appearance, Kurt Angle Battles Heath Slater on UpUpDownDown

October 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Hero

– The Rock has announced that he will be making an appearance at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con. The Great One posted the following for the convention; he will be appearing on October 28th.

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown is online. It sees Kurt Angle battle Heath Slater in WWE 2K18 as a “KFC Grudge Match”:

