WWE News: The Rock Set For LA Comic-Con Appearance, Kurt Angle Battles Heath Slater on UpUpDownDown

– The Rock has announced that he will be making an appearance at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con. The Great One posted the following for the convention; he will be appearing on October 28th.

Never been so I’m excited to fly in for the #LAComicCon17 #JUMANJI Q&A w/ the fans. Get my flamethrower ready 🔥 https://t.co/sP3RJa8pm0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 12, 2017

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown is online. It sees Kurt Angle battle Heath Slater in WWE 2K18 as a “KFC Grudge Match”: