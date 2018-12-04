WWE News: Rock’s Production Company Leases New Space, Roddy Piper Graphic Novel Update, Post-WM Raw and SD Pre-Sale Codes

– The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company has leased new space in New York City. The New York Post reports that the company, which produces original film, TV and digital network content, signed a lease in 10 Grand Central for 7,000 square feet for office space.

– The online pre-sale for the Raw and Smackdown after WrestleMania 35 kicks off tomorrow on Ticketmaster per PWInsider. The code is WWENY for the shows, which take place on April 8th and 9th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

– The graphic novel Roddy Piper: Kilted Avenger, which puts the late WWE Hall of Famer in a new story, will be produced. The IndieGogo campaign site announced on Tuesday that while it fell short of its goal, the comic will still be produced. The project, which is written by Dominic Riggio with art from Erik Hodson, raised $4,460 of the $6,000 goal.