WWE News: Rocky Johnson Tribute Video Released, Sasha Banks Calls Herself ‘Sasha Lesnar’
– WWE has posted a tribute video honoring the late Rocky Johnson. As reported on Wednesday, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 75. You can see the video below.
The Rock shared a post earlier today paying tribute to his father.
– Sasha Banks took to Twitter on Friday with a post to get fans talking, calling herself simply “Sasha Lesnar.” Make of that what you will.
Sasha Lesnar
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 17, 2020
