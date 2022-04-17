wrestling / News
WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match
April 17, 2022 | Posted by
– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:
Remembering the one and only "Rowdy" Roddy Piper on his birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FhnAwMmXfn
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2022
– WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
– WWE released a full Backlash 2017 match video featuring Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin:
