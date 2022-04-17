wrestling / News

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

April 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Roddy Piper Gene Okerlund Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:

– WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE released a full Backlash 2017 match video featuring Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sami Zayn, Talking Smack, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading