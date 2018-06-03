Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Roderick Strong Auctions Ring Gear For Charity, Rock Responds to Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods Plays Beatsaber

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong NXT 6717

– Roderick Strong is auctioning off the ring gear he wore during NXT WarGames, with the proceeds going to charity. You can see the post below, which notes that the gear will be signed and the proceeds donated to specialops.org, which benefits the families of fallen soldiers:

– After Dakota Kai did an interview with WWE.com where she mentioned that The Rock was the person who got her hooked into wrestling, Rock posted the following to Twitter:

– Xavier Woods posted the following video to Twitter of himself playing Beatsaber:

article topics :

Dakota Kai, Roderick Strong, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading