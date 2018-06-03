WWE News: Roderick Strong Auctions Ring Gear For Charity, Rock Responds to Dakota Kai, Xavier Woods Plays Beatsaber

– Roderick Strong is auctioning off the ring gear he wore during NXT WarGames, with the proceeds going to charity. You can see the post below, which notes that the gear will be signed and the proceeds donated to specialops.org, which benefits the families of fallen soldiers:

Please follow the link and bid! The money I receive from this I will be donating to https://t.co/gvg023oF63 in honor of one of my buddy #DustinYates who we lost a little over 2yrs ago to suicide. https://t.co/P8aChghn9d #StopSoldierSuicide #PTSDsucks pic.twitter.com/G39l6kNykW — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 1, 2018

– After Dakota Kai did an interview with WWE.com where she mentioned that The Rock was the person who got her hooked into wrestling, Rock posted the following to Twitter:

Very cool and flattering @DakotaKai_WWE. Thank you! Look forward to following your career. Work extremely hard, have FUN in the ring performing for the fans and always stay above bullshit backstage politics 😉🤙🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/OI4PTiW20I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2018

– Xavier Woods posted the following video to Twitter of himself playing Beatsaber: