WWE News: Roderick Strong Is Ready for War Against the King of NXT, Military Makeover With Lacey Evans Marathon Set for Nov. 27, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE announced that it will be The Undisputed Era vs. The Kings of NXT for NXT TakeOver: WarGames next month. Following the announcement, Roderick Strong shared the following video with Undisputed Era talking about the match.

Strong wrote in the caption for the video, “Fellas, let’s go to WAR! #UndisputedERA @theBobbyFish @AdamColePro @KORcombat.” The WarGames match will go down at NXT TakeOver on December 6 on the WWE Network.

– The free streaming platform STIRR has announced that Military Makeover, featuring recurring guest appearances by WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, will be running a marathon on Friday, November 27 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

– The Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode have been released, which you can see here: