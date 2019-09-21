WWE News: Roderick Strong Mimics Classic Shawn Michaels Photo, Andrade Shares Photo From Shanghai Event, WWE Explainers Showcases Kofi Kingston

– New NXT North American champion Roderick Strong posed with his new title belt in a photo on Twitter that’s quite similar to one of Shawn Michaels’ famous Playgirl Magazine photos. You can check out that photo of Roderick Strong below.

The picture of Shawn Michaels posing for Playgirl just appeared on my feed.

For your viewing delights. pic.twitter.com/hLDEy29ohu — Jack Sharpe 🌈 (@JackJacksharpe5) May 29, 2018

– WWE Superstar Andrade shared a photo of what the weather is like outside WWE’s live event in Shanghai, China. The event was held earlier today at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. You can check out the photo he shared below.

– A new WWE Explainers video is out today showcasing Kofi Kingston’s 11-year journey to win the WWE Championship. You can checkout that new video in the player below.