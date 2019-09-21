wrestling / News

WWE News: Roderick Strong Mimics Classic Shawn Michaels Photo, Andrade Shares Photo From Shanghai Event, WWE Explainers Showcases Kofi Kingston

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roderick Strong WWE NXT 2618 205 Live

– New NXT North American champion Roderick Strong posed with his new title belt in a photo on Twitter that’s quite similar to one of Shawn Michaels’ famous Playgirl Magazine photos. You can check out that photo of Roderick Strong below.

– WWE Superstar Andrade shared a photo of what the weather is like outside WWE’s live event in Shanghai, China. The event was held earlier today at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. You can check out the photo he shared below.

– A new WWE Explainers video is out today showcasing Kofi Kingston’s 11-year journey to win the WWE Championship. You can checkout that new video in the player below.

