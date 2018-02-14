WWE News: Roderick Strong Reacts to NXT Loss, Preview For Next Week’s Episode, Sasha Banks Reunites With Summer Rae

– WWE posted video of Roderick Strong reacting to losing his UK Championship match against Pete Dunne on NXT. Strong said that “happy” is the last word that he would use after he lost the match:

– Here is a promo for next week’s NXT Championship match between Andrade “Cien” Almas and Johnny Gargano. Gargano’s spot in NXT is on the line; if he loses, he will be forced to leave the brand.

– Sasha Banks noted on Twitter last night that she was in Las Vegas where she got together with Danielle “Summer Rae” Moinet and makeup artists Stella Kae. The trio attended an event at the Hyde Bellagio: