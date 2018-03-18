 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Roderick Strong Wants in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, Owens Comments on AJ Styles Attack, Charlotte Shares WM Fan Art

March 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong NXT 13118 wwe 205 live

– Roderick Strong posted a video to Twitter making his case to enter the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Strong addressed William Regal about getting the opportunity now that Moustache Mountain are out due to Tyler Bate’s injury:

– Kevin Owens posted the following to Twitter, commenting on his and Sami Zayn’s attack on AJ Styles at the Madison Square Garden house show on Friday:

– Charlotte shared the following fan art depicting her upcoming clash with Asuka at WrestleMania 34:

article topics :

AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Roderick Strong, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading