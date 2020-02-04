WWE News: Ember Moon Hypes Backstage Appearance, Mojo Rawley Tweets

– Ember Moon tweeted about appearing on WWE Backstage tomorrow night, teasing that she has a lot on her mind and that her comments may make some people mad. Drew McIntyre is also set for the show.

“Can’t wait to bring that hot fire…. gots a ton on my mind and might make some people mad…”

Moon is currently out with an Achilles injury suffered in the fall of 2019.

We can't wait to see you on #WWEBackstage tomorrow night. https://t.co/Kit7SImFHb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2020

Can't wait to bring that hot fire…. gots a ton on my mind and might make some people mad… https://t.co/tZsMhmiSdz — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) February 4, 2020

I'll take this as a green light!!!!! See you tomorrow! https://t.co/MOCW4Xeoht pic.twitter.com/yARcdDPIoX — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) February 4, 2020

– Mojo Rawley tweeted this morning about his 24/7 Title reign:

“Unphased and undeterred by the haters & cowards. Regardless, I am still a fighting champion. In 2 weeks I’ve had more matches on #Raw than any previous 24/7 champion, I think that says enough right there.

@WWE”