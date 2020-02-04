wrestling / News
WWE News: Ember Moon Hypes Backstage Appearance, Mojo Rawley Tweets
– Ember Moon tweeted about appearing on WWE Backstage tomorrow night, teasing that she has a lot on her mind and that her comments may make some people mad. Drew McIntyre is also set for the show.
“Can’t wait to bring that hot fire…. gots a ton on my mind and might make some people mad…”
Moon is currently out with an Achilles injury suffered in the fall of 2019.
– Mojo Rawley tweeted this morning about his 24/7 Title reign:
“Unphased and undeterred by the haters & cowards. Regardless, I am still a fighting champion. In 2 weeks I’ve had more matches on #Raw than any previous 24/7 champion, I think that says enough right there.
@WWE”
Unphased and undeterred by the haters & cowards. Regardless, I am still a fighting champion. In 2 weeks I’ve had more matches on #Raw than any previous 24/7 champion, I think that says enough right there. @WWE pic.twitter.com/HFzrnj3uxX
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 4, 2020
