wrestling / News

WWE News: Ember Moon Hypes Backstage Appearance, Mojo Rawley Tweets

February 4, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Ember Moon Raw 4918 WWE Main Event

– Ember Moon tweeted about appearing on WWE Backstage tomorrow night, teasing that she has a lot on her mind and that her comments may make some people mad. Drew McIntyre is also set for the show.

“Can’t wait to bring that hot fire…. gots a ton on my mind and might make some people mad…”

Moon is currently out with an Achilles injury suffered in the fall of 2019.

– Mojo Rawley tweeted this morning about his 24/7 Title reign:

“Unphased and undeterred by the haters & cowards. Regardless, I am still a fighting champion. In 2 weeks I’ve had more matches on #Raw than any previous 24/7 champion, I think that says enough right there.
@WWE”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ember Moon, Ashish

More Stories

loading