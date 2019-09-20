View this post on Instagram

I had the privilege of attending the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Gala in Washington DC, and I met these two very special people, Carter and Elizabeth, who are in remission, cancer free. To this day, the organization has raised $160 million. This charity is doing some Amazing things. Glad I was a part of this incredible event. #DCDays4Hope #endchildhoodcancer #hopeonwheels