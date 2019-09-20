wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns 2K Tower, Greatest Solved Mysteries, More
– The former Sign Guy Dudley, Lou D’Angeli, talks to the Las Vegas Sun about new Cirque du Soliel show Run.
– Roman Reigns discusses his upcoming Towers Mode in WWE 2K.
Check out the complete list of matches featured 2K Towers: Roman’s Reign:
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Team Hell No
Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton
Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
Roman Reigns vs. Big Show
Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus
Roman Reigns vs. Triple H
Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles
Roman Reigns vs. Rusev
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
Roman Reigns vs. The Miz
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
– WWE’s Greatest Solved Mysteries
– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram
I had the privilege of attending the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Gala in Washington DC, and I met these two very special people, Carter and Elizabeth, who are in remission, cancer free. To this day, the organization has raised $160 million. This charity is doing some Amazing things. Glad I was a part of this incredible event. #DCDays4Hope #endchildhoodcancer #hopeonwheels
