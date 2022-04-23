wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Acknowledges Milestone, Xavier Woods Joins G4 Pax East Panel, Talking Smack Highlights

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 38 1 Image Credit: WWE

– As previously reported, Roman Reigns hit 600 days as the WWE Universal Champion yesterday, having won the title on August 30, 2020. In a post on Twitter, Reigns acknowledged his accomplishment.

– Here are highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack. You can find our report of the episode here.

– Xavier Woods took part in the G4 panel at PAX East. You can see the entire panel below:

