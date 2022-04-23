wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Acknowledges Milestone, Xavier Woods Joins G4 Pax East Panel, Talking Smack Highlights
April 23, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Roman Reigns hit 600 days as the WWE Universal Champion yesterday, having won the title on August 30, 2020. In a post on Twitter, Reigns acknowledged his accomplishment.
600. pic.twitter.com/EPSirpwW0f
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 22, 2022
– Here are highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack. You can find our report of the episode here.
– Xavier Woods took part in the G4 panel at PAX East. You can see the entire panel below: