WWE News: Roman Reigns Advertised for Vancouver Show in September, Note on WrestleMania 39 Travel Packages, Full NXT UK Video Highlights

– WWE is currently advertising Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the Saturday Night’s Main Event scheduled for September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. As previously reported, WWE is not currently advertising Reigns for the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event in Philadelphia in October.

– PWInsider reports that for WrestleMania 39 travel packages, pricing will start at $700 for all the packages, including tickets to WrestleMania 39. More details will be released when tickets officially go on sale on July 22.

– Here are the full video highlights for today’s edition of NXT UK:







