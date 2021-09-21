WWE News: Roman Reigns Also Claims Raw as His Show, More Raw Highlight Clips

– Roman Reigns is feeling pretty confident after appearing on last night’s edition of Raw. In the opening six-man tag team match, Reigns and The Usos beat The New Day afer Reigns pinned Xavier Woods. Later in the show, Reigns beat Bobby Lashley and Big E in a non-title Triple Threat Match after pinning Lashley. Following Raw, Reigns posted on his Twitter, “My shows. My main events. My Universe. #AcknowledgeMe #WWERaw”

He also posted a photo with him and Paul Heyman, which you can see below.

