wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Also Claims Raw as His Show, More Raw Highlight Clips
– Roman Reigns is feeling pretty confident after appearing on last night’s edition of Raw. In the opening six-man tag team match, Reigns and The Usos beat The New Day afer Reigns pinned Xavier Woods. Later in the show, Reigns beat Bobby Lashley and Big E in a non-title Triple Threat Match after pinning Lashley. Following Raw, Reigns posted on his Twitter, “My shows. My main events. My Universe. #AcknowledgeMe #WWERaw”
He also posted a photo with him and Paul Heyman, which you can see below.
My shows.
My main events.
My Universe. #AcknowledgeMe #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WCiBP0FClP
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 21, 2021
We the ones.☝🏽 https://t.co/G1dKk9lRxF
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 21, 2021
– WWE also released more video highlights for last night’s Raw & Raw Talk: