wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns and Natalya on Tribute to the Troops, Offset Announced For WWE Backstage
– Roman Reigns and Natalya took to Twitter on Friday to comment on the Tribute of the Troops taping that took place today. You can see their posts below. The show taped today and you can see the full spoilers here.
Can’t say it enough, days like #Troops remind us how lucky we are to live in this country, protected and defended by these heroes! Thank you to everyone @camp_lejeune for this morning. pic.twitter.com/uOiuRnvfr8
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 6, 2019
I’m so blown away by what an amazing afternoon we had doing our 17th annual Tribute To The Troops.
This is my favorite show we do all year because it means so much to give back to our armed forces. There’s never ever enough ways we can say THANKYOU!♥️🙏 @WWE pic.twitter.com/IAcK5LQhMM
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 6, 2019
– The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that Offset will do next week’s Promo School segment of WWE Backstage, which airs Tuesday at 11 PM ET:
NEXT WEEK on @WWE Backstage, we're sending @OffsetYRN to 'Promo School'. 🎤
Who will he face? Find out Tuesday at 11p ET on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/MALelwRLvf
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cass Says DDP Called Him After His Seizure, Talks Page Helping Him Mentally and Emotionally
- Santino Marella on the Origin of the Cobra, How It’s The Most Effective Finisher of All-Time
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002
- WWE Network Reportedly Cracking Down on International VPN Usage