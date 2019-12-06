wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns and Natalya on Tribute to the Troops, Offset Announced For WWE Backstage

December 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 35

– Roman Reigns and Natalya took to Twitter on Friday to comment on the Tribute of the Troops taping that took place today. You can see their posts below. The show taped today and you can see the full spoilers here.

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that Offset will do next week’s Promo School segment of WWE Backstage, which airs Tuesday at 11 PM ET:

