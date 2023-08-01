– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on ESPN’s First Take today with Stephen A. Smith to promote WWE SummerSlam. He’ll be appearing on the show at 11:15 am EST. You can check out the announcement on Roman Reigns below:

TOMORROW at 11:15 AM ET Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns will be on @FirstTake with @stephenasmith on @espn just days before TRIBAL COMBAT at #SummerSlam this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pAGWuIs4KA — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2023

– The Toyota Center announced that WWE will be returning to the arena on December 28 for the WWE Holiday Tour Live. Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, The LWO, and The Street profits are being announced for the event.

The ticket presale has already begun for the show and will be running through August 7 at 11:59 pm local time. The ticket presale code for the event is WWEPR (h/t PWInsider).