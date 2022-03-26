wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing on The Tonight Show, Ronda Rousey Set for Ellen Next Week, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Highlights

March 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Per NBC.com, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 30.

– WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey will be appearing on Ellen on Tuesday, March 29 to promote WrestleMania 38.

