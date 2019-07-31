WWE News: Roman Reigns Attack Angle on SmackDown, Ali Challenges Shinsuke Nakamura For SummerSlam

– WWE ran an attack angle with Roman Reigns on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with someone trying to push scaffolding down on him. You can see the video below of Reigns heading toward a backstage interview when the scaffolding comes at him and falls over. Reigns is okay, and the speculation is that Samoa Joe — who Reigns is looking likely to face at SummerSlam — was behind it:

– Ali challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match at SummerSlam after he defeated the US Champion in a non-title match. The match has not been officially announced and Nakamura has yet to respond. Ali posted to Twitter: