wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Attends Crucal Catch NFL Game, Brie Bella Cooking Video, Zack Ryder Reviews Old WWE Merchandise
October 9, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a video of Roman Reigns cheering on the San Francisco 49ers’ Crucial Catch game to help the fight against cancer. You can see the video below:
– The latest Bella Twins video has Brie and Artem Chigvintsev cooking in the kitchen:
– Zack Ryder has put out the latest video for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, reviewing old WWE merchandise collectibles:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Who Came Up With the Hell in a Cell Match, Preferring It to WWE’s Cage Matches
- Bruce Prichard Says He Hated The Diva Search, Recalls Infamous ‘Diss the Diva’ Segment
- Paige’s Brother Roy Bevis Slams William Regal for Blocking Him From WWE, Regal Responds
- Nick Aldis Supports NWA Using Jim Cornette for TV Tapings, Tells Fans to Lighten Up