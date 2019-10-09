wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Attends Crucal Catch NFL Game, Brie Bella Cooking Video, Zack Ryder Reviews Old WWE Merchandise

October 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted a video of Roman Reigns cheering on the San Francisco 49ers’ Crucial Catch game to help the fight against cancer. You can see the video below:

– The latest Bella Twins video has Brie and Artem Chigvintsev cooking in the kitchen:

– Zack Ryder has put out the latest video for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, reviewing old WWE merchandise collectibles:

