WWE News: Roman Reigns Attends Super Saturday Night, Big E Previews Greg Jennings on New Day Podcast, Kevin Owens on Why Battleground 2016 Was a Special Night

– WWE interviewed Roman Reigns on the red carpet for last night’s Super Saturday Night in Miami, Florida. Reigns discussed getting revenge on Baron Corbin last Friday on Smackdown, rooting for the 49ers, and more. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE Superstar Big E promoted Greg Jennings appearing on The New Day Feel the Power podcast with a clip from the show on his Twitter account. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new Break It Down clip where Kevin Owens looks back at why his Battleground 2016 match against Sami Zayn was so special and even got him a hug with Vince McMahon.