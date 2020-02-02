wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Attends Super Saturday Night, Big E Previews Greg Jennings on New Day Podcast, Kevin Owens on Why Battleground 2016 Was a Special Night
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE interviewed Roman Reigns on the red carpet for last night’s Super Saturday Night in Miami, Florida. Reigns discussed getting revenge on Baron Corbin last Friday on Smackdown, rooting for the 49ers, and more. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE Superstar Big E promoted Greg Jennings appearing on The New Day Feel the Power podcast with a clip from the show on his Twitter account. You can check out that clip below.
#SuperBowl themed #NewDayPod with @GregJennings. Subscribe and stuff. pic.twitter.com/9r7Harsh5M
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 2, 2020
– WWE released a new Break It Down clip where Kevin Owens looks back at why his Battleground 2016 match against Sami Zayn was so special and even got him a hug with Vince McMahon.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds
- The Revival’s Scott Dawson Responds to Fans Commenting on Alleged Request for WWE Release
- Jim Ross On Rock Pushing For a WrestleMania Match With Sting in 2005, Calling Shelton Benjamin’s Splash the ‘Stinger Splash’
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops