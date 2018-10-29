WWE News: Roman Reigns Was Backstage at Tonight’s Raw, Stock Falls Heavily Again

– Roman Reigns was reportedly backstage at Raw on Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wrestling Inc reports that Reigns was at the arena, but left about an hour before the show was set to begin.

Reigns announced on last week’s episode that he has leukemia and relinquished the WWE Unviersal Championship. No word on whether he was doing something specific there for WWE or just visiting.

– WWE’s stock took another hefty fall on Monday, dropping $3.62 (5.19%) from the previous closing price. The stock has lost almost nine points since the WWE quarterly financial report last week, during which WWE confirmed that they were still moving ahead with Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.