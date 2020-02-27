WWE News: Roman Reigns on His Cage Match Win, More Video Highlights for Super ShowDown, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE released a post-match interview with Roman Reigns after he defeated his rival King Corbin in a Cage Match today at Super ShowDown. You can check out that video below. Roman Reigns said the following on his win:

“It felt good. In this position that I’m in, people can always challenge you for your spot. Everyone wants that upper end of the mountain, so Corbin’s no different. I expect somebody else to have beef with me. It’s just that’s the place that I’m in. Everybody wants a take what’s mine, and it’s up to me to defend it every single night.

– WWE released some additional video highlights for today’s Super ShowDown event. You can check out those highlights to Lesnar vs. Ricochet, Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler, and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin below.

– The Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode are now available. That clip can be seen in the video player below.