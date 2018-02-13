WWE News: Roman Reigns Declares Only He Will Leave Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley vs. Hardcore Holly Match Clip, and Titus O’Neil Set to Deliver Keynote Speech at University

– As previously reported, the Elimination Chamber match will now feature seven competitors at this year’s event. Roman Reigns commented on the change on his Twitter account, noting that he’s the only one who will leave the match to make it to the main event of WrestleMania. You can check out his tweet below.

At #WWEChamber 7 men may enter, but only one is going to the main event of #WrestleMania… me. #WitnessMe #4x — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 13, 2018

– WWE released a vintage WWE Network clip, featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Hardcore Holly for the ECW world title from the 2007 Extreme Rules event that took place on February 13, 2007. You can check out the match clip below.

– Titus O’Neil announced on his Twitter account that he will be delivering a speech at Montclair University. You can check out his speech on the function below.