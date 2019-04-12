wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Chronicle Part 2, New WWE Network Shows, More

April 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 35

– WWE Network will release the second part of Roman Reigns’ WWE Chronicle this Sunday.

– The Undertaker will be writing the foreword for the upcoming Smackdown 20 Years & Counting book.

– Upcoming specials on the WWE Network include WWE 24: Kofi Kingston, WWE 24: Batista, WWE 24: Becky Lynch and WWE 365: Alexa Bliss. The HBO Andre the Giant documentary will also be added to the WWE Network.

– Nikki Cross looks beyond the Superstar Shake-Up

– Kofi’s new kicks.

