wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Chronicle Part 2, New WWE Network Shows, More
April 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Network will release the second part of Roman Reigns’ WWE Chronicle this Sunday.
– The Undertaker will be writing the foreword for the upcoming Smackdown 20 Years & Counting book.
– Upcoming specials on the WWE Network include WWE 24: Kofi Kingston, WWE 24: Batista, WWE 24: Becky Lynch and WWE 365: Alexa Bliss. The HBO Andre the Giant documentary will also be added to the WWE Network.
There is SO MUCH MORE coming to @WWENetwork.
You might call it a "Thing of Beauty"! @DangerTwinsBand pic.twitter.com/jMsdafuQhC
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2019
– Nikki Cross looks beyond the Superstar Shake-Up
– Kofi’s new kicks.