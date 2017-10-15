 

WWE News: Roman Reigns Shuts Down Claims by Cody Rhodes, New Photos Revealed for The Shield

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes cut a promo after last night’s ROH Global Wars event, where he defeated KUSHIDA. In the promo, Rhodes proclaimed that he’s the “biggest damn draw int he entire industry.” In response to a fan tweet, Roman Reigns responded to Cody’s braggadocious claim.

Reigns commented on Cody Rhodes, “I didn’t even need to click the link and watch it. If that house didn’t draw over 100K. He’s just talking silly.”

WWE.com released a photo gallery featuring some classic, never-before-seen, exclusive backstage photos of The Shield. You can check out one of the newly revealed photos below. The group recently reunited.

