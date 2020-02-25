WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments on Anniversary of Cancer Remission, Raw in Three Minutes

– Roman Reigns marked a happy milestone on Tuesday, celebrating the one-year anniversary of his leukemia being in remission. Reigns took to Twitter to post:

Sharing this life with millions of people is one of the things that makes being a @WWE Superstar amazing. Life has struggles and setbacks, but the power and prayers of this Universe gave me the strength to fight back. Thank y’all for your support. We got much more to do!!! https://t.co/Bk2ryW6nDZ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 25, 2020

– WWE posted the following video, breaking down the events of Raw in three minutes: