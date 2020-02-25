wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments on Anniversary of Cancer Remission, Raw in Three Minutes
February 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns marked a happy milestone on Tuesday, celebrating the one-year anniversary of his leukemia being in remission. Reigns took to Twitter to post:
Sharing this life with millions of people is one of the things that makes being a @WWE Superstar amazing. Life has struggles and setbacks, but the power and prayers of this Universe gave me the strength to fight back.
Thank y’all for your support. We got much more to do!!! https://t.co/Bk2ryW6nDZ
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 25, 2020
– WWE posted the following video, breaking down the events of Raw in three minutes:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on How Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Lose the World Title to Lex Luger in 1990, Explains Why Luger Didn’t Even Want to be Champion
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Amy Weber Quitting Over Wrestlers Ribbing Her Over Strip Club Flyer, Says She Quit To Her On-Screen Boss JBL
- Billy Graham Slams Vince McMahon For Cutting Off Vickie Guerrero Over AEW Appearance