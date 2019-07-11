wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments on ESPY Win, WWE Stars at ESPYs, Director of Unscripted Development Sought

July 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROMAN REIGNS

– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter to react to his becoming the first winner of the WWE Award at the ESPYs. As noted earlier, Reigns won the Best WWE Moment at the ESPYs for his return from his battle with leukemia. Reigns posted:

– Several pictures from the ESPYs are also online. You can see video of Reigns commenting on his win as well as video Triple H and Becky Lynch, pics of Kofi Kingston and more:

– WWE is looking for a Director of Development for Unscripted programming. The job is for someone who will be responsible for ideating program concepts for unscripted shows as well as creating and working with marketing materials and strategies. You can see the listing here.

