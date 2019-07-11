wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments on ESPY Win, WWE Stars at ESPYs, Director of Unscripted Development Sought
– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter to react to his becoming the first winner of the WWE Award at the ESPYs. As noted earlier, Reigns won the Best WWE Moment at the ESPYs for his return from his battle with leukemia. Reigns posted:
Coming back meant more than just returning to the ring. It meant I was healthy enough to show my gratitude for those who sent their prayers, who continually thought about me, and that I was ready to raise awareness. Thank you for all those who voted, it is an honor. #ESPYS @WWE pic.twitter.com/u2rGTZkVLf
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 11, 2019
– Several pictures from the ESPYs are also online. You can see video of Reigns commenting on his win as well as video Triple H and Becky Lynch, pics of Kofi Kingston and more:
The #BigDog is humbled to be the recipient of the first-ever #ESPY for the #WWEMomentOfTheYear!
@WWERomanReigns @espn pic.twitter.com/5ZZxPGi4Iq
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019
Tonight at the #ESPYS, @WWERomanReigns presented the Best Coach award to fellow cancer survivor and former three-time NCAA National Championship-winning coach Jim Calhoun. https://t.co/9I9iYn84xe
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019
The Man is here! @BeckyLynchWWE is live with @CassidyHubbarth, @diannaESPN and @ katienolan on the #ESPYS Red Carpet Show! https://t.co/kk2bebIbCJ
— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 10, 2019
It was a historic night for @WWE at the #ESPYS and @TripleH couldn’t be more proud for @WWERomanReigns winning the #WWEMomentOfTheYear! @espn pic.twitter.com/FtZGZMNJmT
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2019
#espys2019 pic.twitter.com/v8HplQOisz
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 11, 2019
.@TrueKofi in the building! pic.twitter.com/0J9S50z5fH
— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 11, 2019
– WWE is looking for a Director of Development for Unscripted programming. The job is for someone who will be responsible for ideating program concepts for unscripted shows as well as creating and working with marketing materials and strategies. You can see the listing here.
