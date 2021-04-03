wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments on New T-Shirt, Big E Needs a Snickers in New Ad, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
April 3, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Shop released a new “Acknowledge Me” t-shirt this week for WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. Reigns later commented on the shirt release via Twitter. He tweeted yesterday, “Very soon, everyone will.” You can see that tweet below.
– WWE has released a new Snickers ad where Big E gets lost on the way to the ring:
– WWE released more highlights and clips for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live:
