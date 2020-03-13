wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On SmackDown, Broken Skull Sessions Preview, NXT UK Matches
March 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns took to social media to comment on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, which will be held from the Performance Center.
Ahh yessir, headed to Orlando now. Actually excited to see the PC and change it up a bit!! #SmackDownLIVE https://t.co/v0SDWM2hMm
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 13, 2020
– Check out the preview for Steve Austin’s interview with Bret Hart on Broken Skull Sessions. The interview will be available at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Mar. 16 on WWE Network.
– Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Dave Mastiff vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) is set for next Thursday’s NXT UK.
