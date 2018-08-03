WWE News: Roman Reigns Debuts New Georgia Tech Uniforms, Tommaso Ciampa Issues a Warning to Adam Cole

– Roman Reigns debuted the new Georgia Tech football uniforms on behalf of the school on Friday night. You can see video below of Reigns at his alter mater in the new Adidas uniform:

Roman Reigns debuts Georgia Tech uniform. pic.twitter.com/Ebv4OfdYaI — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) August 4, 2018

– Adam Cole took a shot at fellow NXT champions Tommaso Ciampa and Shayna Baszler on Friday night to hype tonight’s show in Orlando, Florida. The post earned a response from Ciampa, as you can see below: