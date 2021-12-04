wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Delivers Message, Says He Follows No One, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
December 4, 2021 | Posted by
– After last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Universal champion Roman Reigns delivered the following message on Twitter. He wrote, “I don’t follow anyone. On any show. Life in the Main Event. #Smackdown #WWEDay1”
I don’t follow anyone. On any show.
Life in the Main Event. #Smackdown #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/Q6DYEiokkE
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 4, 2021
– More WWE SmackDown and 205 Live highlights are available:
