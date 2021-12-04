wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Delivers Message, Says He Follows No One, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series Roman Reigns

– After last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Universal champion Roman Reigns delivered the following message on Twitter. He wrote, “I don’t follow anyone. On any show. Life in the Main Event. #Smackdown #WWEDay1”

– More WWE SmackDown and 205 Live highlights are available:














More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading