WWE News: Roman Reigns Expected For Next Week’s Raw, Cedric Alexander Comments on Cruiserweight Title Opportunity, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie McMahon, & More Talk Women’s Royal Rumble
– Roman Reigns is expected to return on next week’s Raw. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]
– Here is Cedric Alexander, commenting on last night’s win over Drew Gulak. The win earned him a shot at Enzo Amore ad the cruiserweight title. That match will take place next week on Raw. During the interview, he talks about how his daughter kept introducing him as a champion to everyone at Disney, and that now it’s up to him to make that true and to make his daughter proud.
– Here are Alexa Bliss, Stephanie McMahon, and more commenting on last night’s announcement that WWE will hold the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match …
Life is about moments.Tonight on RAW was one of those moments we will never forget. proud of all WWE women’s divisions #WomensRoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Jcm9Oh0xM9
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 19, 2017
“It’s not a dream anymore, it’s worth fighting for”. #RoyalRumble
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 19, 2017
I’ve fought for so many years. I’ve crossed continents to show everyone who I am. #RoyalRumble ? They’re not #ReadyForAsuka ‼️🤡
史上初の女子ロイヤルランブルPPV開催決定⁉️ならば、勝ち残ってこのヒストリーもわてコレクションにするわい🤑 #WWE pic.twitter.com/JnNaWY2ddE
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 19, 2017
First ever Women’s Royal Rumble….bring it on!! I will be the last woman standing #FirstEver #MakingHistory #RoyalRumble https://t.co/oXMZ8ogHkN
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) December 19, 2017
I was put on this earth to make history, this is the first step. What an incredible day for womens wrestling. #RoyalRumble
— Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) December 19, 2017
First the #RiottSquad turned the #SDLive women’s division upside down and now we plan to make our mark in the history books! #RiottRumble https://t.co/lp7Zat8Wlr
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiotWWE) December 19, 2017
Such an honor to announce the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match on #Raw tonight. @WWE's female Superstars raise the bar every chance they get & I can't wait to see them make history once again at the #RoyalRumble next month. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/Cerus16pWC
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 19, 2017