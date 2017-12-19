WWE News: Roman Reigns Expected For Next Week’s Raw, Cedric Alexander Comments on Cruiserweight Title Opportunity, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie McMahon, & More Talk Women’s Royal Rumble

– Roman Reigns is expected to return on next week’s Raw. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is Cedric Alexander, commenting on last night’s win over Drew Gulak. The win earned him a shot at Enzo Amore ad the cruiserweight title. That match will take place next week on Raw. During the interview, he talks about how his daughter kept introducing him as a champion to everyone at Disney, and that now it’s up to him to make that true and to make his daughter proud.

– Here are Alexa Bliss, Stephanie McMahon, and more commenting on last night’s announcement that WWE will hold the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match …

Life is about moments.Tonight on RAW was one of those moments we will never forget. proud of all WWE women’s divisions #WomensRoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Jcm9Oh0xM9 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 19, 2017

“It’s not a dream anymore, it’s worth fighting for”. #RoyalRumble — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 19, 2017

I’ve fought for so many years. I’ve crossed continents to show everyone who I am. #RoyalRumble ? They’re not #ReadyForAsuka ‼️🤡

史上初の女子ロイヤルランブルPPV開催決定⁉️ならば、勝ち残ってこのヒストリーもわてコレクションにするわい🤑 #WWE pic.twitter.com/JnNaWY2ddE — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 19, 2017

I was put on this earth to make history, this is the first step. What an incredible day for womens wrestling. #RoyalRumble — Sarah Logan (@sarahloganwwe) December 19, 2017

First the #RiottSquad turned the #SDLive women’s division upside down and now we plan to make our mark in the history books! #RiottRumble https://t.co/lp7Zat8Wlr — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiotWWE) December 19, 2017