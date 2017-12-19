 

WWE News: Roman Reigns Expected For Next Week’s Raw, Cedric Alexander Comments on Cruiserweight Title Opportunity, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie McMahon, & More Talk Women’s Royal Rumble

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Roman Reigns is expected to return on next week’s Raw. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is Cedric Alexander, commenting on last night’s win over Drew Gulak. The win earned him a shot at Enzo Amore ad the cruiserweight title. That match will take place next week on Raw. During the interview, he talks about how his daughter kept introducing him as a champion to everyone at Disney, and that now it’s up to him to make that true and to make his daughter proud.

– Here are Alexa Bliss, Stephanie McMahon, and more commenting on last night’s announcement that WWE will hold the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match …

