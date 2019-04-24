WWE News: Roman Reigns Faces Randy Orton After Smackdown, Ariya Daivari Wins #1 Contendership, Heavy Machinery Make Introductions

– Roman Reigns battled Randy Orton in the dark match following the Smackdown/205 Live taping on Tuesday. Wrestling Inc reports that Elias interfered and double-teamed Reigns with Orton until Finn Balor came down to make the save.

– Heavy Machinery appeared in a video backstage from Smackdown introducing themselves by handing out meat. You can see the video, also featuring Chad Gable, below:

– Ariya Daivari became the #1 contender to the WWE Cruiserweight Champion by beating Oney Lorcan on 205 Live. Daivari’s match with Tony Nese for the title has not yet been announced for a particular date or location.