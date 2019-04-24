wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Faces Randy Orton After Smackdown, Ariya Daivari Wins #1 Contendership, Heavy Machinery Make Introductions
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns battled Randy Orton in the dark match following the Smackdown/205 Live taping on Tuesday. Wrestling Inc reports that Elias interfered and double-teamed Reigns with Orton until Finn Balor came down to make the save.
– Heavy Machinery appeared in a video backstage from Smackdown introducing themselves by handing out meat. You can see the video, also featuring Chad Gable, below:
– Ariya Daivari became the #1 contender to the WWE Cruiserweight Champion by beating Oney Lorcan on 205 Live. Daivari’s match with Tony Nese for the title has not yet been announced for a particular date or location.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Last Night’s Raw Script Being Finalized Minutes Before the Show
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW
- Billy Gunn Discusses Triple H’s AEW Jokes at WWE Hall of Fame, Whether They Were Planned Out
- Backstage Details On Why Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega Were Moved from RAW to Smackdown